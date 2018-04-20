EC is biased, conspiring with Modi to destabilise Delhi govt, says AAP

The (AAP) on Friday called the "biased" and alleged that it was conspiring with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to destabilize the government in Delhi.

Addressing the media here, chief spokesperson referred to remarks by the poll panel's former legal advisor, S.K. Mendiratta, that his opinion was not taken before the disqualified 20 MLAs for holding "office of profit".

"Now it's established that the is biased," Bharadwaj said. "If advice was not taken from him (Mendiratta), it means that advice was coming from the Prime Minister's office."

The leader said the former chief during whose tenure the decision to disqualify the MLAs was taken was an IAS officer who was close to Modi when the latter was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

"Country's with Prime Minister is conspiring to destabilize the elected government in Delhi," Bharadwaj said, adding this was a "very dangerous sign".