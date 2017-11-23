EC must investigate bribery allegations made by Hardik: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said the should investigate the allegations made by PAAS leader Hardik Patel that he was offered Rs 1,200 crore by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan, when he was in jail.

The party also claimed that the (BJP) was on a 'shopping spree' to buy political support through money and muscle power. It also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who "never misses an opportunity to speak on mundane issues, must speak now".

Patel on Wednesday claimed that the BJP had offered him a deal of Rs 1,200 crore through a senior bureaucrat when he was in jail but he was not influenced by it.

"The BJP is shamelessly indulging in alleged acts of bribery, horse trading, misuse of money and muscle power, coercion and threats," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"BJP, which has become a sinking ship in Gujarat, is desperately clutching at the last straws to stay afloat. Revelations repeated by Hardik Patel yesterday reinforce our charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are facing a complete whitewash in Gujarat," he added.

The leader also said that it is in the public domain how the BJP is luring Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders by using unscrupulous means of bribes, threats and coercion.

"The latest saga is an alleged offer of whopping Rs 1,200 crore which, Hardik Patel has disclosed in his press meet yesterday (Wednesday)," said Singhvi.

"The should investigate and publish the findings of this case," he added.

