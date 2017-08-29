ED gave undue publicity to prejudice FERA case: Dhinakaran to court

deputy general secretary T T V on Tuesday told a court that the had given undue publicity to "prejudice" a against him, which was denied by the central agency.



During cross-examination of a prosecution witness in the case at an Economic Offences court, Dhinakaran's counsel B Kumar told Kistoor Chand, a retired official that the agency had given "undue publicity about the case to embarrass and prejudice the case of the accused (Dhinakaran)".



Chand denied it and to a question that "high-profile searches by the was to instill fear," the witness said for the agency all searches were (the same), "ordinary".When Dhinakaran's counsel told Chand that the leader was assessed for and it was verified and found to be correct by him, the former official said he did not remember if his particulars were checked to be correct or not.He was cross-examined for about one and a half hours before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offences) S Malarmathy and she recorded the submissions.The witness was cross-examined on questions including those related to the income of Dhinakaran, his income tax, immovable properties, investments, and aspects covering searches and seizure.The cross-examination will continue tomorrow.The case of the prosecution is that acquired $1,04,93,313 without the nod of the Reserve Bank of India and deposited it in the account of Dipper Investments with Barclays Bank, the allegedly violating FERA. The investment firm was incorporated in theThe High Court had allowed to cross-examine PW before August 31 in the FERA violation case against him in the ACMM Court, which had framed charges against him on August one.