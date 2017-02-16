Edappadi Palaniswami's journey from a trusted partyman to AIADMK leadership

Sixty-three-year old Edappadi K Palaniswami, the minister for highways, minot ports and forests in the O Panneerselvam government till February 5, has shot to fame with V K Sasikala, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary, electing him as the new Legislature Party leader.

His name had reportedely popped up as one of the possible leaders to become Chief Minister when the late J Jayalalithaa passed away in a Chennai hospital after hospitalisation of around 75 days. However, O Panneerselvam took over the post a couple of hours after the party supremo's death was officially announced.

With convicted in the two-decade old disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court, Palaniswami has emerged as Sasikala's choice to lead the party and the government in the Assembly.

Born in Andhiyur, Erode, on March 2, 1954, as son of V Karuppa Gounder, Palaniswami has a Bachelor of Science degree and agriculture as occupation. He has been a Member of Legislative Assembly in 1989-1991, 1991-1996, and the tenure starting from 2011, and after winning the 2016 elections, was the Minister for Highways, Minor Ports and Forests in the State government. He was also a Member of Parliament during 1998-1999 and was a chairman of Cement Corporation and Salem Dairy among other positions he held in the past.

Palaniswami was elected as an MLA from Edappadi, Salem, his hometown part of the Kongu belt. Kongu belt is known to be a strong hold for the Gounder caste, the upper strata of the backward caste, from which Palaniswami also hails from. According to reports, this belt stood with Jayalalithaa and gave enough numbers for her in the Assembly in the 2016 elections, resulting the party coming back to power for a second consecutive term, a rare feat achieved after almost 30 years.

He has been a regular aide at Poes Garden, according to reports. He has been one of the four leaders whom Jayalalithaa and trusted and used to convey their messages with the other leaders in the party. He had his allegiance to Jayalalithaa even during the time of party split almost thirty years back.

With the Governor inviting him to form the government, he will be the 12th leader in the state to become the Chief Minister of the state.