Edge of the seat Rajya Sabha contest likely in Gujarat tomorrow

After weeks of dramatic political developments, looks set for an on the edge of seat contest in the elections which will decide among others the fate of Ahmed Patel, the influential political secretary to chief

It is after a gap of about two decades that a contest is happening in polls in Gujarat, where official nominees of major parties used to get elected unopposed after the fielded a rebel against Patel, who is seeking a fifth term.

The ruling has fielded party chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani, and Balwantsinh Rajput, who till recently was Congress' chief whip in the House, for the three RS seats.

While its first two candidates will sail through, the will have to manage extra votes to enable Rajput beat Patel.

Ahmed Patel, who MLAs after they returned from their sojourn, said he was confident of his victory.

"This poll is not at all about anyone's prestige. I have full faith in my MLAs. Apart from these 44 (Congress) legislators, two of NCP, one of the JD-U would vote for me," Patel told reporters.

These MLAs have now been hosted at a resort in Anand district.

The Congress, which has been out of power in the state for over a decade-and-a-half now, was rattled by the surprise exit of party stalwart Shankarsinha Vaghela recently.

It was jolted further when its six MLAs, including Rajput, a relative of Vaghela resigned from the Assembly. Three of them later joined BJP, setting off alarm bells for the party in where Assembly elections are due later this year. The beleaguered flew its 44 MLAs to to ward off any threat of "poaching" by the

However, six of the 51 MLAs still in the Congress, apart from Vaghela, have not put their cards on the table. They were not among the MLAs packed off to

Vaghela, who resigned from the party and as the leader of the opposition, has not quit the House yet, giving the a major cause for worry.

The had faced a major embarrassment in the presidential election when joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar could manage 49 votes when the party's strength then was 57.

A candidate will require 45 votes for a straight win in the poll, and the with 121 MLAs can secure easy victories for Shah and Irani. The party will be left with 31 surplus votes for Rajput, who will require the backing of rebel MLAs of the and smaller parties to win.

For now, Ahmed Patel looks like having the clear backing of 44 MLAs, but even if none of them cross-votes or uses NOTA (None of the Above) option, the candidate will require one additional vote for his victory.

The is also banking on the support of two NCP MLAs, and one each of JD(U) and Parivartan Party (GPP).

However, NCP leader yesterday said his party had not yet made up its mind on whom to support. The NCP and JD(U) MLAs had accompanied Patel when he filed his nomination.

JD(U) MLA Chotubhai Vasava has been saying he will only support those who will give something to his constituency.

Keeping his cards close to chest, Vaghela today chose to maintain silence on his choice of candidate for the polls, but said nominee Ahmed Patel remained a "friend."

"Each and every voter is the owner of his vote. The vote is the personal property of an MLA (for the RS polls). Therefore, I do not want to reveal whom I will vote for," Vaghela told reporters.

The 77-year-old veteran said he was no longer in touch with the and dismissed the talk that he was in contact with the

According to Election Commission officials, a candidate would require one-fourth of the total number of votes plus one to get elected. This would mean a contestant has to muster 45 votes.

The MLAs have to give their preferential votes indicating first choice, second, third, fourth (as per number of candidates) or they can choose NOTA, they said.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, who has helmed the party to spectacular victories in several elections since 2014, is camping in strategising on how to get all three nominees win.

