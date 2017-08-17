EPS gives into OPS' demand, orders judicial probe into Jayalalithaa's death

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday formed an inquiry commission to investigate former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy said. The decision will bring the merger between Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam factions of (AIADMK) one step closer as it was the demand by the latter.

The chief minister said both the decisions were taken after representations from public and AIADMK cadres.

DMK spokesperson said that both Panneerselvam and Palaniswamy camps are acting on directions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Both the factions want to get rid of Sasikala family, that is the first motto," said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK's) spokesperson T K S Elangovan, a member of parliament.

The AIADMK was divided into three factions after Jayalalithaa's death last year, one faction is headed by Palaniswamy, other one is headed by Panneerselvam and the third one is led by Sasikala.

The Palaniswamy camp continued to oppose Sasikala and Dhinakaran and said the latter's appointment as party's general secretary is illegal.

Dhinakaran claims that he has the support of about 40 of the party's 133 MLAs and several ministers. Panneerselvam camp claims it has the support of 10 party legislators.

The inquiry commission will be headed by a retired judge. Palaniswamy also said that Jayalalithaa's residence at Poes Garden will be converted into a memorial.