Even 100 dogs can't compete with a lion: Anil Vij on Gujarat elections

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Sunday launched a veiled attack at the Congress party and the Patidar leaders for uniting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.
Expressing confident about winning the Gujarat polls, the minister said the alliance being formed by the opposition parties and other groups in Gujarat cannot defeat the BJP.
"Even if 100 dogs join hands, they cannot challenge a lion. BJP will win the Gujarat polls," Vij tweeted.
"The 'Modi wave' continues in the country and the saffron party will form government again in that state," he added.
The Congress is counting on the Patidar votes to sway the election results of Gujarat polls in their favour and uproot the BJP, which has been in power since 1995 in the state.
Earlier, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor Hardik Patel had also met Congress leaders and hinted that they would join hands with the Congress if their reservation demand would be fulfilled.
The polls will be conducted in Gujarat in two phases. The polling for the first phase will be held on December 9 and for the second phase on December 14.
The counting of the votes will be held on December 18.
