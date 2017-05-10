TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Ghuggi quits AAP after Bhagwant Mann's elevation as Punjab chief
Business Standard

Every soldier is of India: BJP, Congress slam Akhilesh

BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements

ANI  |  Lucknow/New Delhi 

Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Wednesday reminded former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav that soldiers belong to the nation and not to states.

The two parties flayed Akhilesh's statement wherein he asked why is it that soldiers from all parts of the country are sacrificing their lives, except for those hailing from Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements.

"It seems Akhilesh has not come out of the shock of defeat in Uttar Pradesh elections and that is why he is making such objectionable remarks," said Maurya.

He advised Akhilesh to be cautious when the matter pertains to country's security and Indian army.

"Every soldier is of India and he can't be bracketed into a particular state. Akhilesh has hurt sentiments by making such statement," said the UP deputy Chief Minister.

The Congress Party also outrightly rejected Akhilesh's statement and termed it as 'negative'.

Congress leader KTS Tulsi said dividing the sacrifices of our brave soldiers into parochial lines is completely wrong.

"This is a very negative comment. Army belongs to India as its name suggests. Punjab doesn't have its own army, Bengal doesn't have its own army, Gujarat doesn't have its own army. The Indian Army is for maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the country. So, to divide the sacrifices of our brave soldiers into parochial lines is completely wrong," said Tulsi.

He added that all the soldiers of Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata.

"Each one of the Indians is beholden to the all the forces of the country. Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata," asserted Tulsi.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh stoked a controversy while in a bid to target Narendra Modi he made a statement which has created a furore.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Every soldier is of India: BJP, Congress slam Akhilesh

BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements

BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Wednesday reminded former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav that soldiers belong to the nation and not to states.

The two parties flayed Akhilesh's statement wherein he asked why is it that soldiers from all parts of the country are sacrificing their lives, except for those hailing from Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements.

"It seems Akhilesh has not come out of the shock of defeat in Uttar Pradesh elections and that is why he is making such objectionable remarks," said Maurya.

He advised Akhilesh to be cautious when the matter pertains to country's security and Indian army.

"Every soldier is of India and he can't be bracketed into a particular state. Akhilesh has hurt sentiments by making such statement," said the UP deputy Chief Minister.

The Congress Party also outrightly rejected Akhilesh's statement and termed it as 'negative'.

Congress leader KTS Tulsi said dividing the sacrifices of our brave soldiers into parochial lines is completely wrong.

"This is a very negative comment. Army belongs to India as its name suggests. Punjab doesn't have its own army, Bengal doesn't have its own army, Gujarat doesn't have its own army. The Indian Army is for maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the country. So, to divide the sacrifices of our brave soldiers into parochial lines is completely wrong," said Tulsi.

He added that all the soldiers of Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata.

"Each one of the Indians is beholden to the all the forces of the country. Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata," asserted Tulsi.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh stoked a controversy while in a bid to target Narendra Modi he made a statement which has created a furore.


 image
Business Standard
177 22

Every soldier is of India: BJP, Congress slam Akhilesh

BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Wednesday reminded former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav that soldiers belong to the nation and not to states.

The two parties flayed Akhilesh's statement wherein he asked why is it that soldiers from all parts of the country are sacrificing their lives, except for those hailing from Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements.

"It seems Akhilesh has not come out of the shock of defeat in Uttar Pradesh elections and that is why he is making such objectionable remarks," said Maurya.

He advised Akhilesh to be cautious when the matter pertains to country's security and Indian army.

"Every soldier is of India and he can't be bracketed into a particular state. Akhilesh has hurt sentiments by making such statement," said the UP deputy Chief Minister.

The Congress Party also outrightly rejected Akhilesh's statement and termed it as 'negative'.

Congress leader KTS Tulsi said dividing the sacrifices of our brave soldiers into parochial lines is completely wrong.

"This is a very negative comment. Army belongs to India as its name suggests. Punjab doesn't have its own army, Bengal doesn't have its own army, Gujarat doesn't have its own army. The Indian Army is for maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the country. So, to divide the sacrifices of our brave soldiers into parochial lines is completely wrong," said Tulsi.

He added that all the soldiers of Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata.

"Each one of the Indians is beholden to the all the forces of the country. Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata," asserted Tulsi.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh stoked a controversy while in a bid to target Narendra Modi he made a statement which has created a furore.


image
Business Standard
177 22