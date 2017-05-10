Every soldier is of India: BJP, Congress slam Akhilesh

The (BJP) and the on Wednesday reminded former chief minister that soldiers belong to the nation and not to states.

The two parties flayed Akhilesh's statement wherein he asked why is it that soldiers from all parts of the country are sacrificing their lives, except for those hailing from

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements.

"It seems Akhilesh has not come out of the shock of defeat in elections and that is why he is making such objectionable remarks," said Maurya.

He advised Akhilesh to be cautious when the matter pertains to country's security and

"Every soldier is of and he can't be bracketed into a particular state. Akhilesh has hurt sentiments by making such statement," said the UP deputy Chief Minister.

The Party also outrightly rejected Akhilesh's statement and termed it as 'negative'.

leader KTS Tulsi said dividing the sacrifices of our brave soldiers into parochial lines is completely wrong.

"This is a very negative comment. Army belongs to as its name suggests. Punjab doesn't have its own army, Bengal doesn't have its own army, doesn't have its own army. The is for maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the country. So, to divide the sacrifices of our brave soldiers into parochial lines is completely wrong," said Tulsi.

He added that all the soldiers of Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata.

"Each one of the Indians is beholden to the all the forces of the country. Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata," asserted Tulsi.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh stoked a controversy while in a bid to target Narendra Modi he made a statement which has created a furore.