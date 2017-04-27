TRENDING ON BS
Yogi Adityanath orders construction of boundary walls around holy spots
EVMs used in Dehradun during assembly polls to be seized: Uttarakhand HC

Election Commission has, however, maintained that EVMs cannot be tampered with

Press Trust of India  |  Nainital 

EVMs used in Dehradun during assembly polls to be seized: Uttarakhand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the judicial magistrate of Vikasnagar in Dehradun district to seal and seize the EVMs used for the constituency during assembly polls.

The direction was issued on the plea of a Congress candidate alleging tampering and manipulation of the EVMs.

The court also issued notices to the Election Commission of India, the state election commission, the chief secretary and the BJP candidate who won the poll from the seat.

It has been alleged in the petition filed by former cabinet minister Navprabhat that there has been tampering and manipulation with the EVMs at Vikasnagar.

Navprabhat was defeated in the elections by Pradesh BJP Spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan.

The Election Commission has maintained that EVMs cannot be tampered with.

