Ex-Delhi BJP MLA Vijay Jolly booked for rape; woman alleges he drugged her

Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has been booked in a of after a woman alleged that he drugged and assaulted her, police said on Thursday.

The former Saket legislator was booked under sections 376 (Rape), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC after the Delhi-based woman filed a complaint at a women's police station here on February 21.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that Jolly spiked her drink before sexually assaulting her at Gurgaon's Aapno Ghar Resort on February 10.

Jolly, an MLA from 2003 to 2008, said he filed a police complaint against the woman, who he alleged was blackmailing and extorting him, on February 17.

He said the allegations were fabricated, meant to defame him and tarnish his political image.

Jolly said the woman was a member of the BJP's women's wing and had met him alone at the resort on February 10. There she tried to extort a sum of Rs 5 lakh from him and thretated to file a if he did not comply, he said.

An FIR under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections had been lodged against the woman at Khidki Daula Police Station on the basis of Jolly's complaint, a senior police officer said.

"When the woman and her husband came to know that I had filed a complaint against her for threatening and extorting me, she to divert police investigation and action against her, filed fabricated allegations against me," he alleged.

Gurugram Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khirwar said: "We are investigating the cases and are thoroughly examining the FIRs and allegations made by and the woman.