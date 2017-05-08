Ex-minister accuses Arvind Kejriwal of graft; BJP, Congress gun for him

Struggling to steady itself after the shock defeat in the municipal elections, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced another crisis on Sunday with a top party leader accusing Chief Minister of accepting Rs 2 crore from a minister.

Kapil Mishra, who was on Saturday sacked as minister, alleged he was an “eyewitness” to Health and PWD Minister handing over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. Mishra also claimed Jain had told him in private that he had “settled” a Rs 50-crore land deal in favour of a relative of the CM.

The bombshell prompted calls from the BJP and for Kejriwal’s ouster, but stood solidly behind its leader, insisting there was no merit in the allegation and that “even his (Kejriwal’s) enemies will not believe it”.

Mishra, who was Delhi’s water resources minister before being sacked, had sided with another top leader, Kumar Vishwas in his fight with Kejriwal, before the two called truce.

“I saw with my own eyes giving Rs 2 crore cash to at his residence. When I asked Kejriwal, he said such things happen in and it will be revealed later,” Mishra told reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

“Jain personally told me that he had settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore of Kejriwal’s relative. When I told Kejriwal, he said that it was a lie and asked me to have faith in him,” Mishra said.

Though Kejriwal did not respond to the allegations, his deputy Manish Sisodia and even Kumar Vishwas rubbished them. “The allegations are absurd and do not merit a response. He was sacked due to poor performance,” Sisodia told reporters.

Vishwas, who had criticised Kejriwal following the party’s dismal performance in the MCD elections, and even threatened to quit party after he was attacked by MLA Amanatullah Khan, came out in support of Kejriwal.

“We can disagree, fight or be disappointed with each other...I know Arvind for 12 years and I can say I cannot believe it, even his enemies won’t,” Vishwas said.

“I feel sad about the allegations. Be it about the party’s internal talks, discrepancies in ticket distribution, loopholes in political agenda... but it is wrong to level such allegations publicly,” Vishwas, to whom Mishra is considered close, said.

The city unit of the BJP demanded immediate resignation of Kejriwal and a probe by multiple agencies including the CBI, the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate.

The Delhi BJP chief Manish Tiwari met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to explore the possibility of “immediately dismissing” the Kejriwal government.

Delhi chief Ajay Maken also demanded the resignation of Kejriwal, claiming the had “lost its anti- corruption plank”.

Social activist Anna Hazare said he was pained at seeing his former colleague in the anti-corruption campaign facing allegations of corruption.

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said the allegations needed to be probed by CBI under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, a comrade-in-arms of Kejriwal in the India Against Corruption movement, also sought an independent probe.

Without naming anyone, Bedi tweeted that the “allegation of corruption made by a Minister claiming to be an eyewitness against his own Chief Minister needs an independent investigation forthwith'.

Mishra, on his part, rejected suggestions that was levelling allegations against Kejriwal because he was sacked as a minister.

“I had yesterday written to the ACB about corruption in the government and also raised the issue with I also told him I will raise these issues with Lt Governor. I was sacked 10 hours after that,” Mishra said.

For a long time, talk about corruption involving funding, Punjab elections and Delhi government have been going on, he said.

“I saw some of it with my own eyes but I believed in Kejriwal and felt no one can corrupt him. The cases of money laundering, black money and appointment of daughter of a minister (Jain), luxury bus scheme, CNG fitness test scam.... all these were in his knowledge and I always believed he will take action,” he said.

He asserted that he will fight “corruption” while remaining in the and no one can throw him out from the party.

“ is my party, no one can throw me out of the party. We will sweep corruption away from the party and I have come here (Rajghat) to begin this work,” he said.