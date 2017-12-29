Examining privilege motion against Rahul: Naidu

The today witnessed uproarious scenes and two adjournments in the morning over a union minister's controversial remarks, even as M said he was examining a privilege notice given by a member against



"The notice given by ( member) Bhupender Yadav regarding a privilege motion is before me. I have to examine it and then take a view... I will be going through the privilege motion and take an appropriate decision," said as the House assembled after a brief adjournment.



The House was adjourned in the pre-noon session as the main opposition continued protests over Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remarks on secularism and changing the Constitution.reminded the members that a "solemn agreement" has been reached between the of the House and the of the Opposition and all other members had also endorsed it."Anybody outside commenting on that agreement is not fair and good for the House and for the system also. Anyhow, whatever it is, I will be going through the privilege motion and take an appropriate decision," he said.During the Zero Hour, Yadav said he has given a notice under Rule 187 and alleged that the had "intentionally, maliciously and disrespectfully twisted" name of Jaitley in a tweet."I want to say that the way he has tweeted the name of the of the House falls under the category of privilege," the member said and sought a ruling from the on the notice.At that point, the said no member should take the name of person who is not present in the House and who cannot defend himself against a charge or an allegation or an issue raised against him. "That is the rule position, which is very clear," said.Azad raised the issue relating to Hegde's remarks and sought to know "whether he continues to be a and how he can continue to be as a Minister".of State for Parliamentary Affairs said "Hegde has clarified in that his remarks were twisted and he respects He has also expressed regret if his statement has hurt the sentiments of anyone ... after his clarification, there is no issue left".As the continued to raise the issue, adjourned the House till noon.Yesterday after a prolonged impasse, the had passed two important bills after the government and opposition reached an understanding on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi remarks against his predecessorberated them saying it was important that the questions are taken up and the opposition members were violating rules.member B K Hariprasad responded that the members were only violating rules while a was violating the Constitution.An angry said since Hariprasad has himself admitted to violating rules, he would have to think what action can be taken against him.Later, Deputy P J Kurien said he had not sought an apology from Hariprasad and had asked him to express regret. "If that also he is not doing, I have no complaints. I have brought this matter to the member and if he doesn't do it, it is up to him," Kurien said.Naidu's attempts to continue the Question Hour did not deter the members from protesting as several of them trooped into the Well shouting slogans.Treasury bench members including watched as said the House to which Hegde belonged was functioning while was finding it difficult to transact business.Amid uproar, said it is becoming a serious issue, adding "the name of the of the House was also taken. Comments were made against the Let us not complicate the issue further".As the protests continued, said the scenes of disruption would not be telecast. As there was no let up in the protests, adjourned proceedings till 2 PM.Earlier in the day, the had even said that outside, people are feeling that Parliament is not doing its business, particularly Rajya Sabha, and Bills are not taken up. "It is sending a wrong message," he said.