Fadnavis outmanoeuvres Congress-NCP, moves motion of confidence in Speaker

Outmanoeuvring the opposition Congress-NCP, which had given a notice of no-confidence against Haribhau Bagde, on Friday moved a motion of confidence in the Chair, which the House passed with a voice vote.

The opposition had submitted a notice of no-confidence against the on March 5 alleging that he was conducting the proceedings in a biased manner.

Today, when the business of the House was being transacted, suddenly got up to speak and moved the motion of confidence in

The chief minister's one-line motion said: "The expresses confidence in "



The motion was immediately seconded by and PWD Minister (public undertakings) Eknath Shinde.

Presiding Sudhakar Deshmukh, who was in the chair, put the motion to vote, which was passed by a voice vote. Thereafter, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

This sudden development left the opposition parties stumped as they did not get a chance to speak on it.

Opposition members, including of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, were present in the House.

For the last two days, the opposition members had been demanding that the notice of no confidence be admitted and taken up for discussion in the House. had told the members that appropriate decision would be taken after consultations.

After the House reassembled, presiding adjourned the House for another 15 minutes.

Later, Vikhe Patil asked why the opposition's notice was not taken up in the day's agenda when it was given on March 5 and the 14-day period to process it was over.

When he began reading out the notice, said the no-confidence notice cannot be read.

Hesaid that on July 2006, the then had moved a motion that the house expresses confidence in the council of ministers.

"There is a precedent for such a confidence motion and we have adhered to the rules. are as per rules," he said.

Elated member of the ruling were on their feet shouting slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat mata ki jai' as the rushed through the day's business of introduction of bills.

Congress-NCP members demanded that they be allowed to speak.

said he wanted to raise a point of procedure. However, said a point of procedure on an issue (no confidence), whose process had not begun should not be allowed.

The members were on their feet shouting slogans, while the opposition members remained seated requesting the that they be allowed to speak.

However, the adjourned the House for the day.