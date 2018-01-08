Fait accompli: A letter on Tejaswi Yadav's 'pain' after father's arrest

With reference to the Chinese Whispers item “From CBI court to people’s court” (January 8), one can genuinely appreciate the “pain and agony” of Lalu Yadav’s younger son and the leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, soon after Mr Lalu Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in a case by a CBI special court on Saturday. But the moot question obviously arises: Can the so called “people’s court” now change the fate-accompli of Lalu Yadav more so when he has already been convicted by the CBI Court a criminal case?

It may also be pointed out that as per media reports Mr Lalu Yadav is understood to have ‘pleaded’ before the court for awarding lesser punishment owing to his ill-health. If it’s true, does it not tantamount to his tacit ‘admission’ of being involved in the alleged So, Tejashwi Yadav’s all out attempt to go to the ‘people’s court’ could simply be aimed at gaining the much-needed public ‘sympathy’ for his father which may not work to Lalu’s advantage at least as of now. However, the Mr Lalu Yadav could always go in for an appeal against this judgment if he feels that due justice was not done to him where he may possibly get some relief on the merit of this case alone.

S Kumar, Delhi