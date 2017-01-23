Family drama in Punjab: Siblings contesting against each other in poll

As tickets did not come through to several hopefuls from the bigger parties, the high-octane February 4 Assembly polls in is slated to witness some interesting contests with siblings, uncle-nephew pitted against each other.



There is face off between candidates and their "own ones" on some seats in the state which is going to see three-cornered contest involving Congress, SAD- and new entrant AAP.



In Batala, a prominent industrial town of Punjab, leader and sitting Ashwani Sekhri is facing electoral challenge from his younger brother Inder Sekhri who has been fielded by Sucha Singh Chhotepur-led Apna Party (APP).



Inder raised banner of revolt after ticket was given to his brother and later he joined Apna Party to fight his own brother.



On Dera Baba Nanak seat, sitting and candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is facing opposition from his nephew Deepinder Singh Randhawa who is also contesting on APP ticket.



Deepinder is the son of Sukhjinder's brother Inderjit Singh Randhawa.



Inderjit, who was a permanent invitee to the Pradesh Committee (PPCC), had resigned the party allegedly because his son was denied the ticket.



Deepinder, who was the secretary of Youth Congress, was "unhappy" with the party's decision of allot ticket to his uncle Sukhjinder.



Randwahas are well known and politically influential family in the area. Sukhjinder's father late Santok Singh Randhawa was elected for three terms.



In Muslim-dominated Malerkotla, two-time and candidate Razia Sultana is facing her brother and candidate Arshad Dali, among others.



On Nawanshahr seat, candidate Charanjit Singh Channi is up against his nephew and candidate Angad Saini. Angad is one of Guriqbal Kaur.



candidate Aman Arora who is contesting Sunam seat is facing his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa. Deepa resigned from is in the fray as an Independent candidate.

