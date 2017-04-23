Farm loan waiver more important than doing away with beacon: Supriya Sule

Sule also took a dig at Maharashtra CM Fadnavis for copying every act of PM Narendra Modi

Sule also took a dig at Maharashtra CM Fadnavis for copying every act of PM Narendra Modi

The issue of farm loan waiver is more important than doing away with red beacon lights atop vehicles of the VIPs, MP has said.



"There are other burning issues like farm loan waiver which need to be addressed on priority basis instead of taking a decision on removal of red beacon lights on the vehicles of ministers and other dignitaries," said Sule, an MP, here on Friday.



She was in Nashik to take stock of the reasons for party's defeat in the recently held corporation and Zilla Parishad elections and interact with activists.



"Former Union minister and leader never used red beacon on his car," pointed out.



Sule, daughter of chief Sharad Pawar, also took a dig at chief minister for "copying" every act of prime minister Modi.



"Fadnavis is copying the prime minister. It is visible from his acts like launching programme 'Mi Mukhya Mantri Boltoy' (I am the chief minister speaking programme) or decision to withdraw red beacon from his car," said

Press Trust of India