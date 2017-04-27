Farmer suicides: Congress-NCP govt left Rs 80k-cr dead assets, says Gadkari

He adds till over 50% farmland comes under irrigation, suicide by farmers will not stop

Union minister on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is not responsible for in and accused the previous (Nationalist Party) administration of creating "dead assets" by building without constructing to facilitate the flow of water.



"The government in the state had built but did not construct By constructing these dams, they created dead assets worth Rs 80,000 crore. They question us (the BJP) as to what we have done. You have created dead assets and they are not benefiting farmers, so you (the and the NCP) should answer why did not get water (from these dams)," he said.



"We are not responsible for Those who were in power for 30 years, they just exploited the poor, and never thought of and due to this the present situation (agrarian crisis) has arisen."



Gadkari was speaking at the state executive meet of the in adjoining township.



Till over 50 per cent farmland comes under irrigation, suicide by will not stop, the transport minister said. "The government is taking steps to bring maximum agriculture area under irrigation," the leader maintained.



"When we came to power, the agriculture growth rate (in Maharashtra) was in minus. However, due to the efforts of the Devendra Fadnavis government, the growth rate is 12.5 per cent now. However, we are not satisfied with this growth rate. Only when the growth rate surpasses 20 per cent that will come down," Gadkari said.



Talking about people with criminal background joining the BJP, the former party president said such elements change later. "Even if a person with criminal background joins the party, he becomes virtuous."



He said the admits people with their shortcomings. After accepting them, it's the party's responsibility to reduce their vices and turn them into good workers. "The responsibility of old party workers has increased. Accept the new people who are coming into the party."



Gadkari said unless people from other parties join the saffron outfit, it will not able to broaden its base and become a big organisation.



"The BJP's vote share will increase only when the vote share of the and the comes down. Competent people will always rise in the party," he said.



Results of the Delhi civic body polls and just held Assembly elections, including those in Uttar Pradesh, reflect the people's faith in the and its leadership, he said.



He asked the party workers not to allow power to go into their heads. "People are seeing their future in the People from all walks of life think if there is a party which can fulfil their dreams, it is the

Press Trust of India