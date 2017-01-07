FIR against BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj for remark against Muslims

An FIR has been filed against controversial (BJP) MP for his recent shocker blaming for population boom in the nation.

yesterday stirred a fresh controversy saying, "this population rise in not because of the Hindus. Population has risen due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children."

Despite drawing flak for his offensive statement again stirred up a controversy on Saturday, saying that it is not acceptable to have four wives and 40 children, adding that he should be rewarded for not having child.

"The population is increasing by the day. A woman is not a machine. It is not acceptable to have for wives, 40 children and three divorces," Maharaj told ANI.

"We should be rewarded, as I have four brothers and we all are unmarried and thus we don't have any child," the leader added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition cornered the over Maharaj's comment, with the Congress branding the statement as 'offensive', assuring that it would bring the issue to the notice of the Election Commission.

The also slammed the BJP, highlighting the Supreme Court's ruling on the same.

"There is no point of making such statements. Even the Supreme Court has given its ruling banning use of religion, caste and community to seek votes during elections. I would urge to stop such things. Elections cannot be won by creating a stressful environment," Senior leader Naresh Agarwal told ANI.

This is not the first time that an FIR has been registered against him, as he was the main accused in the murder of Dwivedi, a close associate of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpajee.

The swami, who holds the title of "Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Nirmal Panchayati Akhada", was caught in a sting operation on MPs in 2005.

He was among the 11 MPs who were caught on tape talking about misuse of MP Local Area Development Funds and expelled from the Rajya Sabha in March 2006.

It came as a surprise to many both within and outside the when Sakshi was given a ticket, on the recommendation of party chief Amit Shah, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.