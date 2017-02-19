FIR filed against M K Stalin, DMK MLAs, MPs for protest at Marina Beach

Stalin was detained after he sat on a protest at Marina beach against the alleged attack on him

Stalin was detained after he sat on a protest at Marina beach against the alleged attack on him

An FIR has been filed against working president M K Stalin, his party MLAs, MPs and cadres for holding a protest at Marina beach against the alleged attack on him and his MLAs during the trust vote in the Assembly.



Police said an FIR has been filed against them for unlawful assembly and violation of public order.



" staged the protest without obtaining prior permission as required under law", a senior police official told PTI



Besides Stalin, 63 MLAs, three MPs and several cadres who participated in the protest have been named in the FIR, he said.



Stalin was detained yesterday after he sat on a protest at Marina beach here against the alleged attack on him and his party MLAs during the trust vote.



After alleging that he was manhandled in the Assembly by the marshals during the vote of confidence, which the Palaniswami government won with a comfortable margin of 122-11, Stalin sat on a protest at the Marina along with his MLAs.



Several workers had blocked vehicular traffic and indulged in stone-pelting in different places in the state to protest the alleged attack on Stalin.

Press Trust of India