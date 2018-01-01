Five Meghalaya legislators to resign, join BJP ahead of 2018 assembly polls

Four more legislators, including of the Congress, will resign from the assembly on Tuesday to join the ahead of the 2018 state elections, a said on Monday.

They include Nationalist Party Sanbor Shullai and two Independents -- and

"We will be resigning as members of the assembly on Tuesday and thereafter join the at a public meeting in Golf Links," Hek told IANS.

The meeting will be attended by Union Tourism K J Alphons, who is also the party's election in-charge, and North East convener Himanta Biswa Sarma, and others.

state said all the four legislators decided to join the after observing ing the overall performance of the BJP-led NDA government at the level.

"Who doesn't want to be part of the growing and happy family? And there are more surprises in the days to come when more legislators will be joining us," Lyngdoh told IANS.

Hek is a former BJP-turned legislator, who was a Health and Family Welfare in the Mukul Sangma cabinet before being sacked last year. He had contested and won on a ticket in 1998, 2003 and 2008 polls and joined the in July 2009. He contested the 2013 assembly elections on a ticket and retained the Pynthorumkhrah seat.

Former Sanbor Shullai had been sacked as the NCP's

Syngkon, who had been a parliamentary secretary, had withdrawn his support to the Sangma-led government.

The latest political development in comes at a time when nine sitting legislators, which include six from the ruling Congress, have resigned from the to contest the polls on the ticket of People's Party (NPP), which is a part of the NDA.

Former PN Syiem, who is also the of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, resigned from the Assembly and joined the newly-floated People's

The other five former legislators -- Rowell Lyngdoh, Prestone Tynsong, Coming One Ymbon, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Ngaitlang Dhar -- along with former and and Stephanson Mukhim, will formally join NPP on January 4 at a public meeting.