Flag war in Kerala: Bhagwat unfurls tricolour in Palakkad, RSS slams CPI(M)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the (M)-led government's orders to prevent its chief from unfurling the flag at a school in Palakkad district of on Tuesday.

Bhagwat, however, hoisted the tricolour defying the orders issued by the district administration.

"We condemn such brazen attempts by the CPI(M)-led government of to deny the basic citizen right of celebrating and their continuous attempts to poison the state of with divisive politics," leader Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement.

Sarsanghachalak Bhagwat was invited by the Karnakayamman Higher Secondary School in Palakkad to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the school and the celebrations.

On Monday night, the school received a notice from the District Collector stating that only institutional heads or elected representatives can unfurl the flag in schools. However, the school management decided to proceed as planned and Bhagwat hoisted the flag.

