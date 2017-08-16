Flag war in Kerala: Bhagwat unfurls tricolour in Palakkad, RSS slams CPI(M)

-
-
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the CPI (M)-led Kerala government's orders to prevent its chief Mohan Bhagwat from unfurling the national flag at a school in Palakkad district of Kerala on Tuesday.
Bhagwat, however, hoisted the tricolour defying the orders issued by the district administration.
"We condemn such brazen attempts by the CPI(M)-led government of Kerala to deny the basic citizen right of celebrating Independence Day and their continuous attempts to poison the state of Kerala with divisive politics," RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement.
Sarsanghachalak Bhagwat was invited by the Karnakayamman Higher Secondary School in Palakkad to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the school and the Independence Day celebrations.
On Monday night, the school received a notice from the District Collector stating that only institutional heads or elected representatives can unfurl the national flag in schools. However, the school management decided to proceed as planned and Bhagwat hoisted the flag.
