FMs of Congress-run state govts to demand amendments at GST Council meeting

The Congress leadership on Monday asked finance ministers of state governments run by the party to be more forthright in their criticism of the Narendra Modi government's "flawed" goods and services tax (GST) and also move amendments to improve it at the next GST Council meeting on November 10 in Guwahati.
Congress-run Punjab government's minister for finance and planning Manpreet Singh Badal said he expected the Centre to be more "amenable" to suggestions by the Congress in the next GST Council meeting. He said the Modi government has shed its "arrogance" and its proclivity to "ride roughshod" after criticism from veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha and in view of the upcoming assembly poll in Gujarat.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Congress finance ministers will espouse the pain and suffering of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), shopkeepers, traders, housewives and common people, both inside and outside the GST Council.
Badal said Congress finance ministers would "specifically" raise issues related to problems with compliance, tax slabs and demand exemptions for job work in textile, leather, gems and jewellery and other such industries. The Congress has six finance ministers in the GST Council. These are from Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Puducherry.
Badal, however, ruled out voting on any issue. It isn't clear if the Congress, along with finance ministers of state governments run by other opposition parties could act as a pressure group within the council. The Punjab finance minister said the effort by Congress finance ministers would be to improve the GST so that common people get succour. The Congress, along with state governments run by opposition parties, lacks the numbers to win any vote in the Council.
The Congress held two meetings on Monday - one to discuss the party's strategy for protests on the anniversary of demonetisation on November 8, and the other on the "faulty" GST that the Modi government has rolled out. The Congress and other opposition parties plan to mark November 8 as 'black day', while the BJP plans to mark it as 'anti-back money day'.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi attended both the meetings. The meeting on GST was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, among others. Gandhi said the PM has destroyed the country's economy with two "torpedoes" -- note ban and GST.
Gandhi, who is expected to take up his party's leadership soon, said he couldn't understand why the BJP was celebrating November 8. "The prime minster is not able to understand the feelings of the people and the hurt and sadness these two decisions have caused," Gandhi said after the two meetings. The Congress slogan will be 'bhugat raha hai desh', or 'India continues to suffer' under Modi governmnet's policies, Surjewala said.
At the meeting to discuss GST, Gandhi was also asked by some of the seniors when he was taking over as the party president.
