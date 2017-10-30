FMs of Congress-run state govts to demand amendments at GST Council meeting

The leadership on Monday asked finance ministers of state governments run by the party to be more forthright in their criticism of the government's "flawed" goods and services tax (GST) and also move amendments to improve it at the next meeting on November 10 in Guwahati.

Congress-run Punjab government's minister for finance and planning said he expected the Centre to be more "amenable" to suggestions by the in the next meeting. He said the Modi government has shed its "arrogance" and its proclivity to "ride roughshod" after criticism from veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha and in view of the upcoming assembly poll in Gujarat.

spokesperson said the finance ministers will espouse the pain and suffering of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), shopkeepers, traders, housewives and common people, both inside and outside the

Badal said finance ministers would "specifically" raise issues related to problems with compliance, tax slabs and demand exemptions for job work in textile, leather, gems and jewellery and other such industries. The has six finance ministers in the These are from Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Puducherry.

Badal, however, ruled out voting on any issue. It isn't clear if the Congress, along with finance ministers of state governments run by other opposition parties could act as a pressure group within the council. The Punjab finance minister said the effort by finance ministers would be to improve the GST so that common people get succour. The Congress, along with state governments run by opposition parties, lacks the numbers to win any vote in the Council.

The held two meetings on Monday - one to discuss the party's strategy for protests on the anniversary of demonetisation on November 8, and the other on the "faulty" GST that the Modi government has rolled out. The and other opposition parties plan to mark November 8 as 'black day', while the BJP plans to mark it as 'anti-back money day'.

Vice President attended both the meetings. The meeting on GST was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, among others. Gandhi said the PM has destroyed the country's economy with two "torpedoes" -- note ban and GST.

Gandhi, who is expected to take up his party's leadership soon, said he couldn't understand why the BJP was celebrating November 8. "The prime minster is not able to understand the feelings of the people and the hurt and sadness these two decisions have caused," Gandhi said after the two meetings. The slogan will be 'bhugat raha hai desh', or 'India continues to suffer' under Modi governmnet's policies, Surjewala said.

At the meeting to discuss GST, Gandhi was also asked by some of the seniors when he was taking over as the party president.