Former PM Manmohan Singh to launch Punjab Congress manifesto

Well-known economist and former Prime Minister will launch the Congress poll manifesto for soon.



The state will have assembly elections in February 2017 where the Congress is trying hard to wrest power from the ruling Akali-BJP combine.

While will release the document in Delhi, the state Congress leaders will release its copies on the same day in key cities of like Ludhiana and Amritsar.

The document, which aims to define the party's blueprint for governance in the poll-bound state will be finalised by Manpreet Singh Badal, the nephew of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Manpreet was earlier, the finance minister under Badal senior but later parted ways with the patriarch to launch his own People's Party, which he recently merged with the Congress.

Amarinder met along with state in charge Asha Kumari to discuss the key issues affecting the voters in the state.

"The Congress felt it was important to involve Dr Singh in the finalisation of the poll manifesto, given its impact on the people of Punjab," said Asha Kumari.

Amarinder said the manifesto will address issues relating to every section of Punjab's society.

"We need to bring the state back on the track of growth and progress. The Badal government has plunged the state into despair with its ill-conceived and anti-people policies," Amarinder said.

According to Congress insiders, the 10 years of Akali-BJP rule has left the state bankrupt and its industry in tatters. Congress leaders said the state is already under a debt of over Rs 1 lakh crore and reviving the economy will be the biggest challenge for the new government.

Besides, the problem of unemployment, poor law and order and farm distress also has to be addressed by the Congress which is desperate to wrest power from the Akalis. Congress chief Amarinder Singh has promised to waive loans up to Punjab's total estimated farm debt of Rs 37,000 crore if he comes to power.

Among the other key points in the manifesto could be a job scheme for the youth, putting those involved in drug trade behind bars and bringing a law to end the menace.

Amarinder has also promised an end to the prevailing inspector raj, saying it is choking the state industry.

Expressing concern over the closure of Ludhiana small-scale industries, which followed a similar lock-out of businesses in Amritsar, Amarinder said he was committed to the revival and promotion of the state industry on a priority basis for overall growth and employment generation in Punjab.

There are 12,000 small-scale units in Ludhiana, providing employment to over four lakh workers, as well as a large number of supporting units, which have been impacted by the Badal government's anti-industry policies, he said.