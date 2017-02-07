Former Tamil Nadu speaker P H Pandian opposes Sasikala's elevation

Former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader has demanded a probe into the circumstances that led to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation. He also questioned the elevation of as the party general secretary and the legislature party leader.

The development comes two days after Sasikala was selected as the legislature party leader by AIADMK's members of legislative assembly (MLAs). Sasikala is expected to take oath as chief minister this week, since O Panneerselvam resigned from the post on Sunday.

"Sasikala cheated us and wants to be the chief minister. We oppose it," said Pandian, wondering how could Sasikala become party general secretary, when hadn't appointed her even as a councillor when she was alive.

He added only the cadre could elect a general secretary of the party according to the bylaws framed in 1972 when the party was floated.

He also questioned the secrecy surrounding Jayalalithaa's death and questioned the role played by Sasikala's family when was in hospital for nearly 75 days.

It might be noted that in 1988, when Pandian was the Speaker, Jayalalithaa's faction of MLAs was assaulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The former Janaki (former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran's wife) loyalist later turned into Jayalalithaa's friend.

"The hospital may cite (the) patient's right of privacy, but no one at home can take this defence," said Pandian.

The former legal adviser of Jayalalithaa, Pandian said that on her return from jail in 1996, had declared to the party functionaries that all her belongings should go to the people.

"She told me that I must see to it. I have a duty to fulfil her wish after her demise," said Pandian, who decided to break his silence after the recent developments involving Sasikala.

He added that he was not allowed to meet when she was hospitalised for almost 74 days.