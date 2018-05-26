Four years of Modi: Congress slams BJP over farmers' suicides, unemployment

-
ALSO READ
'Modi betrayed India': Congress to people on NDA govt's 4th anniversary
Four years of NDA: Modi visits Odisha; Shah presents report card; updates
4 years of Modi: BJP to take achievements to 100,000 influencers, experts
Why Modi's fourth anniversary is not the happiest of occasions
Brand Modi rules despite the cracks after four years in government
-
The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them.
Releasing a booklet titled "Betrayal", the Congress party said that the agriculture sector remained stressed during the past four years as farmers did not receive the minimum support price for their produce.
Congress general-secretary Avinash Pande said unemployment has increased during the BJP rule. The party cited labour bureau statistics in the booklet to say that the BJP-led Union government created only 416,000 (4.16 lakh) jobs in 2016-17 against Modi's promise of creating 20 million (2 crore) jobs per year.
Pande said atrocities against Dalits, minorities and the tribal people "have left them insecure."
"We are protesting against the government and will make people aware (about it) everywhere," he said.
The Modi government is completing four years in power on Saturday. BJP has said its government is sensitive and committed to developing villages. BJP President Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi has ended the politics of appeasement, dynasty, and casteism. He has ushered in the politics of development, Shah said.
At the press conference in Jaipur, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot slammed Rajasthan's Vasundhara Raje government, saying it faces allegations of corruption.
He claimed that 150 farmers have committed suicide in Rajasthan but neither the chief minister nor her ministers are concerned. "The government has money to spend on installing fountains in the front of bungalows of ministers and on events like Resurgent Rajasthan but not for farmers," Pilot said.
Pilot alleged the Raje government reappointed the Lokayukta without consulting the leader of the Opposition and reinstated officers involved in mining scam without the completion of the probe.
He suggested that the BJP was facing infighting among its leaders. "There is a crisis of credibility in BJP," he said.
In contrast, Pilot said, Congress leaders are united and focused on winning the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan.
He said the Congress party will decide on its chief ministerial candidate after the election results are declared.
Speaking about Congress workers misbehaving with the party's national spokesperson Sandeep Singh Chaudhary at a public event in Jaipur district's Shahpura area on Friday, he said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.
LIVE: Special press conference by Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad and @rssurjewala. https://t.co/tJnUrlNJYS— Congress Live (@INCIndiaLive) May 26, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU