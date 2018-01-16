Fresh trouble for Lalu family: ED summons son-in-law Rahul in PMLA case

JUST IN
ED has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi, the wife of Lalu Prasad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at a press conference in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned another son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Rahul Yadav, in connection with its money laundering probe against his MP daughter Misa Bharti and others. In what comes as fresh trouble for the Lalu Prasad family, the agency has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi, the wife of Lalu Prasad. Agency sources said Rahul Yadav, husband of Lalu Prasad's fourth daughter Ragini, has now been issued summons to depose before the investigating officer of the case later this week and explain this transfer of about Rs 10 million. The agency has already questioned Shailesh Kumar, Lalu Prasad's other son-in-law and husband of his daughter Misa Bharti, in this case many times in the past. The case pertains to alleged money laundering of funds by a firm-- MsMishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd-- and is said to be linked to Misa and Shailesh. The ED is probing the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 11:55 IST

