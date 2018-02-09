From attending banquet to meeting leaders, Modi is set for a busy UAE trip

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Abu Dhabi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a busy schedule in the UAE, with meetings lined up with the country's leaders, the Indian community and businessmen, India's envoy here has said. Modi will reach here on Saturday from Palestine and then will have bilateral engagements in Abu Dhabi followed by a banquet, India's ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said. This would be Modi's second visit to the country.

He had visited the UAE in 2015. On Sunday, the prime minister will go to Dubai where he will watch the live streaming of a Hindu temple inauguration ceremony and then address the Indian community gathered at the Opera House. The UAE is home to over three million people of Indian origin. He will proceed to the venue of the World Government Summit where to deliver keynote address. He has meetings lined up with Gulf business leaders. He will also meeting the Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and also visit a paintings exhibition by Ramesh Shukla, Suri said. Modi had said energy security and infrastructural investments in India would be the key topics that he will discuss with the UAE's leadership. The investment from UAE to India exceeds $11 billion.

