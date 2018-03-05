From Mamata to Owaisi, KCR's call for non-Cong, non-BJP front gains support

Within days of proposing a "non-Congress, non-BJP front, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has received support from several political parties including the Mamata Banerjee-led Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Hyderabad lawmaker were the other leaders who have extended their support to the TRS chief. The chief minister, on Saturday, had expressed his wish to join to effect a "qualitative change", while accusing successive governments ruled by the Congress and the BJP at the Centre of having "miserably failed" to ensure development. "Since morning, I have been receiving many calls from various places in India. Today afternoon, West Bengal CM called me and said that I have taken the right decision and she will be supporting me," Chief Minister Rao said while addressing a huge crowd at his official residence, Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. "Farmers, Dalits, most backward classes are neglected. This situation should be changed. How long do they need to face problems. This has to change and this is not possible from these two parties. Hence, a non-Congress, non-BJP front should be formed in the country," Rao said. JMM leader and AIMIM chief have also expressed their solidarity.

I welcome Telangana CM's statement & he rightly stated that people of the country are fed up with BJP governance & Congress is not a viable option, neither it can become one. has given exemplary governance to Telangana in the last 4 years: pic.twitter.com/8FSfftZT78 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

"Former Jharkhand chief minister also called, telling me that he is standing behind me. Soren also told me that he is trying to speak with many other people in India and will meet up soon and speak on the issue," said Rao.He was addressing a gathering of prominent TRS leaders, ministers and elected representatives of the party at Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence in Hyderabad.The TRS chief further said he would talk with all like-minded parties and leaders for creating an agenda for the country's growth."I will soon meet like-minded leaders and we will also hold consultations with economic experts, social scientists and farmers for creating an agenda for the country's growth," Rao said.The Congress failed to get a majority in Meghalaya and did not win a single seat in Tripura or Nagaland, for which elections were held last month.In a press conference on Saturday after the BJP decimated the Left and Congress in the three states, Rao hinted at forming a third front-like platform.The TRS chief said he was keen to participate in to bring about a "change"."There is need for qualitative change in .. There is a serious need. People are vexed now. No qualitative change is seen by people even after 70 years of democracy.... China developed in less than three decades. What both the Congress and the BJP did all these years?" Rao had asked."People are looking for change. Can we expect something new to happen if the Congress comes to power after the BJP? It can be a third front or any front... Are we not part of the country? Discussions are going on. There is no secret about it," he had said.In the gathering today, Rao underlined the need to implement "truthful cooperative federalism" and delegation of powers to states for their development."Such initiative would spread across country from Telangana," he said.Rao alleged that the BJP at the Centre had failed to do anything for developing the country in the last four years."The parties, the BJP and the Congress, should change their attitude towards states.

Federal system is for a namesake (now). Is there federalism in this country?The agriculture system, education, urban development should be handed over to the states. But it is not being handed over but kept at Delhi (with the Centre)," Rao said. He said states should be allowed to frame norms regarding quotas. Batting for decentralisation, the chief minister said that even states can launch and implement schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). "Can't state governments do it (undertaking such measures). Change should start and it starts from Telangana for the development of India. Change has to be brought... You cannot threaten me. You can threaten those who resorted to scams not me," Rao said. He said the Constitution should be amended for the sake of the people. "I spoke to some people in Delhi and they say the law and constitution in China is different. I say then you become different. Constitution and the governments, the PM, CMs all are for the public. You bring in changes in law and also amendments in the Constitution. The countrymen will be with you," Rao said. The TRS chief also referred to the "fleeing" of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted in loan default cases, and diamantaire Nirav Modi, an accused in the PNB fraud case, from the country. "Is there no one to question. Vijay Mallya fled the country and now Nirav Modi... What is this?" he asked. Rao said farmers were committing suicide because the BJP and the Congress did nothing for them. "My countrymen, you know and understand the 'chamatkar' of both the parties who ruled the country for over 60 years. The price of every essential commodity is increasing but not the minimum support price on agriculture produce. GDP growth is not reflecting in the lives of farmers and their income is not increasing," Rao said. What the countries like China, Japan and Singapore have achieved in terms of growth can be achieved by India as well, he said. Revealing his ambitions, Rao had said people were yearning for change and he would not mind leading the movement for effecting the "change". He said he had recently met CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and discussed a lot of issues. Yechury's party had officially rejected any tie-up with the Congress for upcoming elections. Rao had also said he had nothing against the prime minister.

