Rahul Gandhi faces these 5 key challenges as Congress president

Rahul Gandhi took over as the party's president on Saturday, carrying the baton forward from his mother and the party's longest-serving chief, Sonia Gandhi, who has been keeping unwell in recent years.



With the elevation done and dusted, the Gandhi scion faces several key challenges ahead as the Grand Old Party continues to struggle against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Gandhi's elevation comes just two days before the counting of votes in the crucial and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which his party is projected to lose by various exit polls.

Gandhi, 47, will be the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to take the top position of the 132-year-old party.

Here are the challenges ahead of Rahul Gandhi:

1) Result of and Himachal polls loom over the party:



Rahul could have to face electoral defeat just two days after ascending to his party's top post. PM Modi's ruling BJP will sweep the election in his home state of Gujarat, surveys showed on Thursday, shaking off the most serious challenge yet from a combined Opposition.

As reported earlier, three separate television exit polls at the close of the final round of voting on Thursday showed the BJP winning more than 100 seats in the 182-member state house, well clear of the half-way mark of 92 required to rule. will win 70-74 seats, the polls showed, better than in the past but not enough to oust the BJP from power. Another exit poll, conducted by a Today’s Chanakya group, gave the BJP a two-thirds victory.





Clear majority for BJP in Gujarat: Exit polls Soon after voting ended in the second and final phase of the election, an exit poll gave the BJP 115 of the total 182 seats and the 65. Another exit poll gave the ruling dispensation 108 seats and 74 to the Opposition The Times Now-VMR exit poll predicted 115 seats for the BJP, 64 for the Congress, and the remaining for other parties. The Republic-C Voter exit poll gave the BJP 108 seats and the 74. A poll on NDTV said the BJP would get 112 seats and the 70.





Exit polls predict BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh The exit polls also predicted that the BJP would wrest Himachal Pradesh from the As reported earlier, all survey agencies, barring ABP-CSDS, predicted a sweep for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, where the elections were held on November 9. The ABP-CSDS survey predicted a BJP victory, with the running it close in the 68-member Assembly.

The actual votes will be counted on Monday and exit polls and other surveys have often gone wrong. The party said it was too quick to call the election based on exit polls.

However, if the exit polls turn out to be accurate, the new president will have gotten off to a less than auspicious start.



2) remains quite popular:



Rahul also has to contend with the fact that Prime Minister remains quite popular with the populace. Despite economic disruption after note ban, Indians are increasingly more upbeat about PM Nearly nine of 10 people have a favourable opinion of him, finds a study.

As reported in November this year, the PM remains by far the most popular figure, with his favourable ratings 30 points higher than those of Rahul Gandhi. These findings are based on a Pew Research Center survey of 2,464 respondents from February 21 to March 10.

Further, according to an online survey by the Times Group, PM continues to be the country's most popular leader, with no competition in sight.

According to the survey, despite his government's demonetisation drive, the teething issues related to the Goods and Services Tax roll-out, and the often heated campaign in Gujarat, over three-quarters of respondents said they will vote for if the Lok Sabha elections were held today. The survey was conducted in nine languages across 10 Times Group media properties. The three-part survey was conducted online over 72 hours between December 12 and 15 with over half a million responses.

3) With and Himachal behind him, Rahul has to lead through crucial polls in 2018:





Challenges for Rahul: Revamping party set-up, electoral battles before 2019 polls While the outcome of the polls would be interpreted in terms of Rahul Gandhi's ability as a "campaigner and vote-getter", their result is out of anybody's hands. However, 2018 has its own share of Assembly polls that Gandhi will be leading his party through, this time as the chief.

As reported earlier, the next round of Assembly polls in 2018 -- first in Karnataka and later in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh -- will be very crucial for Gandhi in order to build the momentum to take on Prime Minister Narendra in the Lok Sabha polls. The state elections, with BJP as the key rival, will also be the first major polls directly under Rahul Gandhi's charge as party chief. Assembly polls will also be held early next year in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.

4) Picking CM candidates and bringing about unity:





Challenges for Rahul: Revamping party set-up, electoral battles before 2019 polls Within the party, Gandhi has to take several decisions, including whether to project chief ministerial candidates in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and who they are going to be.

As reported earlier, bringing about unity in faction-ridden state units and striking the right balance between the "old guard" and the younger aspirants will be his other challenges.

The is ruling now in five states and a Union Territory only and a possible loss in as well as in Karnataka next year would further put a squeeze on its chances of staging a comeback at the Centre in 2019.

5) More faith, not less?

Political analyst Amulya Ganguli argues that it is possible that Rahul's temple visits during the polls, along with his silence on the condition of Muslims in the state, have been in response to senior leader A K Antony's observation in his report on the 2014 election results that the perception of minority appeasement continues to hobble the

Ganguli says that Rahul's temple trips are a belated exercise to blunt the BJP's tactic of pretending to be the sole custodian of Hinduism. However, he points out that this opportunistic "soft" Hindutva line doesn't seem to have worked in if the exit polls are to be believed, adding that it is time, therefore, for Gandhi to change tack and embrace other religions as well.

Further, the analyst says that it may be advisable for Gandhi to change track by visiting the places of worship of other religions as well. That, according to Ganguli, will be in sync with Mahatma Gandhi's preference for readings from the scriptures of all religions at his prayer meetings to underline India's composite culture.