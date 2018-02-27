Amit Shah in Karnataka, mimics Rahul and attacks Congress: Top highlights

"Modiji, tell us what you did in four years," president mimicked while speaking at a rally in Karnataka, as the election campaign for the upcoming polls in the state intensified with each passing day. In his two-day 17-meeting election tour in Hyderabad- region, Shah launched a scathing attack against the government in on several issues including corruption and Tipu Sultan. He also made several promises to the voters while asking them to throw out the government in the state by voting to power. Among promises, he pledged to bring Mahadayi water to the drought-prone regions of the state. is involved in a decades-old Mahadayi water dispute with Goa. Here is what the president had to say on some of the issues and political opponents: Rahul Gandhi: "Modiji, tell us what you did in four years," Shah mimicked Rahul Gandhi. "He keeps on asking loudly what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in four years. You are asking us what Modiji did in four years? India wants to know what you did for four generations," Shah said further at a rally in Karnataka's Bidar. Tipu Sultan: once again racked up Tipu Sultan issue to attack Siddaramiah government in "... They (Congress) don't do anything, but just Tipu Sultan, Tipu Sultan, Tipu Sultan....now they are even talking about celebrating Bahmani Samrajya (Bahmani Sultanate).. I don't know what has happened to them. They don't see anything else," Shah said. He also accused the state government of neglecting the development of the state, which is located in between the two big cities - Hyderabad and Mumbai.

It is so located, Shah said, that if an industrial corridor is made, it will provide jobs to lakhs of youths from the region.