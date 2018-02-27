Amit Shah in Karnataka, mimics Rahul and attacks Congress: Top highlights

-
"Modiji, tell us what you did in four years," BJP president Amit Shah mimicked Rahul Gandhi while speaking at a rally in Karnataka, as the election campaign for the upcoming polls in the state intensified with each passing day. In his two-day 17-meeting election tour in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Shah launched a scathing attack against the Congress government in Karnataka on several issues including corruption and Tipu Sultan. He also made several promises to the voters while asking them to throw out the Congress government in the state by voting BJP to power. Among promises, he pledged to bring Mahadayi water to the drought-prone regions of the state. Karnataka is involved in a decades-old Mahadayi water dispute with Goa. Here is what the BJP president had to say on some of the issues and political opponents: Rahul Gandhi: "Modiji, tell us what you did in four years," Shah mimicked Rahul Gandhi. "He keeps on asking loudly what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in four years. You are asking us what Modiji did in four years? India wants to know what you did for four generations," Shah said further at a rally in Karnataka's Bidar. Tipu Sultan: Amit Shah once again racked up Tipu Sultan issue to attack Siddaramiah government in Karnataka. "... They (Congress) don't do anything, but just Tipu Sultan, Tipu Sultan, Tipu Sultan....now they are even talking about celebrating Bahmani Samrajya (Bahmani Sultanate).. I don't know what has happened to them. They don't see anything else," Shah said. He also accused the state government of neglecting the development of the state, which is located in between the two big cities - Hyderabad and Mumbai.
It is so located, Shah said, that if an industrial corridor is made, it will provide jobs to lakhs of youths from the region.Mahadayi water dispute: Amit Shah vowed to get Mahadayi river water to drought-prone districts of the state if BJP is voted to power in the upcoming state assembly election, due in April-May. "I guarantee the people of Karnataka that we will resolve the Mahadayi water issue with Goa if we win the ensuing assembly election. We will find a solution soon after coming to power in the state," claimed Shah. He blamed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for neglected the issue for political benefits. Corruption: "Siddaramaiah has become synonymous with corruption," Shah said while accusing the state government of failing to check corruption in the state. "Karnataka government has failed on all fronts, be it law and order or development, it has failed. Corruption cases are on a rise. Corruption and Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous," Shah said in Kalaburagi. OBC community: Aware of the fact that OBCs constitute a large part of the state's population, Amit Shah called on them to root out the Congress government to bring in a change in the state. "Once the OBC, the backward community decides, no one can save this Congress government. OBC community will have to root out the Congress government," he said. Modi: Terming the Narendra Modi government at the centre as a "huge factory" that generates electricity called development, Shah said the new dispensation in Karnataka should act like a transformer to access that electricity efficiently. "Here that transformer is burnt and that is the reason development is not reaching the masses and villages," he said.
