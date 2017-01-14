Gandhi image caused rupee fall, will be removed gradually: Haryana minister

Anil Vij justifies Modi image on Khadi calendar and diary, says PM bigger brand than Mahatma Gandhi

Adding fuel to fire in the controversy over PM replacing Mahatma Gandhi in the 2017 calendar and diary by Khadi, Haryana Minister has said: "Good that Mahatma was replaced by Modi on khadi calendar, Gandhi will also gradually be removed from currency notes. could never rise because Gandhi's name was associated with it. The value of the Rupee also sank because of Gandhi's photo on it. It is good that they have used Modi's photo this time. Modi is a bigger brand than Gandhi. He has helped raise khadi sales by 14 per cent", said the Haryana minister.

The BJP immediately distanced itself from Vij's comment with the party's national secretary Shrikant Sharma saying, "BJP strongly condemns statement of Anil Vij, its his personal remark & not party's stand. Mahatma Gandhi is our icon."



Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also clarified saying that it is his personal opinion and has nothing to do with the party

Reacting sharply to the remark, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "One can only expect such kind of objectionable and nonsensical statements from BJP's leaders and ministers."