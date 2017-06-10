Gandhi was 'chatur baniya', Congress mere SPV for independence: Amit Shah

chief has said was a "chatur baniya", a reference to the mercantile caste to which he was born, who had rightly advised dissolution of the after Independence.



Addressing a select audience of "prominent citizens" in Raipur on Friday evening, Shah also said the was not rooted in any ideology or principles and was sort of a "special purpose vehicle" to secure freedom.



In remarks that raised the hackles of the Congress, which demanded an apology from Shah as well as Prime Minister Modi, the president went on term a "bahut chatur baniya", a very shrewd baniya.



"The party... Was constituted as a club by a British man. It was later converted into an organisation engaged in the freedom struggle," Shah said.



It had in its fold both right and left-leaning people like Maulana Azad, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and many others, he said.



"People of various ideologies and thinking associated themselves with to gain independence. didn't have any ideology or set of principles and it was only used as a special purpose vehicle to secure freedom.



"And therefore, Mahatma Gandhi, with a lot of foresight -- he was a very shrewd baniya — he knew what was going to happen in future. He had said immediately after the Independence that should be dissolved."



couldn't do that, but now some people are completing the task of dissolution of Congress, the chief added in an apparent jibe at the present leadership.



Amongst the 1,650 political parties in India, only the and the of India have upheld internal democracy, he said.



"There are some parties where only dynastic rule prevails. It was clear that after presidentSonia Gandhi, would take over, but nobody can predict who would be the next president after me," Shah said.



Referring to alleged anti- slogans raised in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Shah said whoever does so will be termed as anti-



Shah's remarks on led to immediate criticism from the in Chhattisgarh and in New Delhi.



"Such a comment on the father of the nation is highly condemnable. Shah has crossed limits of politics," said state general secretary Shailesh Nitin Trivedi.



In New Delhi, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Shah's remarks were "an insult to freedom fighters, their sacrifices and also to Gandhi".

Press Trust of India