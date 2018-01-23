Generational change: Aaditya Thackeray part of core Shiv Sena team

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray, was today elevated as a party "neta" (leader) at its executive meeting held here. With the new post, the junior (27), who already heads Yuva Sena, will now be a part of the Sena's core team. At the executive meeting, the Sena conducted the internal polls as per the guidelines of the to elect the and other functionaries on the day which happens to be the birth (late) In the Sena hierarchy, the posts of "netas" (leaders) and "upnetas" (deputy leaders) are second in importance after the post of On the occasion, the Sena also passed a resolution to elevate Uddhav Thackeray's PA Milind Narvekar as a Narvekar, who maintains a low profile, has often played a crucial role during the Sena's discussion with its ally BJP. "I still remember, when the Sena conducted its first Dussehra rally in 1966, I, as a five-year-old, sat on my mother's lap. I sat listening to the fiery speech given by my father and other leaders.

We have a responsibility on our shoulders that we have to take forward," the senior said while addressing a gathering of the Sena leaders. Seeking to preempt any criticism arising out from the move to elevate his son, said had "clearly explained the difference between family and the family tradition of working for the people". "Aaditya is the sixth generation of the family....everybody has devoted his/her life for the wellbeing of and its people," he said. said nobody from his family will break the trust of people and the work for the people's welfare will continue. Besides Aaditya, Eknath Shinde, and Lok Sabha MPs - Chandrakant Khaire and Anandrao Adsul--were elevated as "netas" or the party leaders. Sena will now have 13 "netas" with the five new additions. Diwakar Raote, and are some of the prominent leaders who have been holding the post of netas. and were elected as new "upnetas" or deputy leaders of the party.