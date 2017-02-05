Get rid of 'SCAM', PM Modi tells UP voters

In his first in after Assembly polls were announced, Prime Minister on Saturday alleged the corrupt he had “robbed” with note-ban have ganged up to bring him down and targeted the (SP)- alliance, saying the two parties which abused each other till recently, were now locked in an embrace to save themselves.

Modi asked the people in to “rid the state of SCAM — S for Samajwadi (Party), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati”, saying they have to choose between the development agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those who give shelter to criminals, indulge in vote and encourage land and mine mafias.

In his over an hour-long address, he spoke at length about corruption, and order and nepotism allegedly prevailing in the state as he sought people’s vote for BJP. “It is UP which made me the prime minister,” Modi said, adding he wanted to repay its debt and that he could do it only with a that joined hands with the Centre to develop the state unlike the current dispensation which is a “hindrance” to its progress.

Attacking and the SP, he said ran a campaign against the SP and wondered as to what happened now that both have now joined hands. “What happened that overnight they are embracing each other. Those who could not save themselves cannot save UP,” he said.

Wooing farmers, he reiterated the party's promise of waiving loans of small and marginal farmers and paying the dues of sugarcane growers within 14 days of coming to power.

Playing the pro-poor and pro-farmers card, a plank has assiduously tried to claim for some time, Modi said the recent Budget was all about them besides the middle class.

Noting that the rebellion against the British rule in 1857 had started from Meerut, Modi said he chose this place to start the war against poverty, corrupt forces and land grabbers.

The Prime Minister also attacked the Opposition parties over demonetisation and surgical strikes to strike a chord with the audience, as he said he was determined to cleanse the system at the top and was not interested in small fights. “Those who filled rooms with currency notes collected by selling party tickets are very anguished as I forced them to deposit their money in banks with an announcement at 8 PM on November 8… I knew they will all gang up against me. They will kick up a storm because Modi has robbed them and they will bring him down Do you think that corruption should be ended and black money finished off? I have been doing this and will not rest nor will let these robbers rest. No matter how many of them gang up to oppose me, my fight will not stop. Modi will not stop,” he said.

Targeting Congress, he said a minister in the party-run Karnataka has been found in possession of Rs 150 crore, yet the state has not taken any action against him.

Targeting Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, he said first his concern was all about family, then about himself and now it is about the chair. Those accused of running mine mafia, patronising criminals, rapists and land-grabbers have been given tickets in SP, he alleged.