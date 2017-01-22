Getting death threats, claims Amar Singh; calls Mulayam 'Akhileshwadi'

The political drama refuses to die down in the (SP) as Rajya Sabha MP on Sunday alleged that he received a death threat from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and mentor Ram Gopal Yadav.

In a shocking remark, the expelled leader claimed his life is in danger and added that Ram Gopal has openly threatened to kill him.

"I am on Ram Gopal's target. He is openly issuing murder threats against me. Ram Gopal Yadav has said that considers as his brother... He should come to Uttar Pradesh and return safely," Singh told the media.

The expelled leader also hit out at Akhilesh for ignoring him post-expulsion.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that that he has only praised Akhilesh which shouldn't be taken as his request to join the party.

"I am not expecting any revocation of expulsion and I am not at all interested. He will neither take back his father nor his uncles. One who braves difficult situation is a human being. All battles are not fought to win... Some are fought to lose. I will always be with Mulayam ji," Singh said.

"I used to call myself 'Mulayamwadi'...now after dedicating himself to his son, Mulayam has now become 'Akhileshwadi'. He has left me alone. Now, has freed me. I am free now... and I will fully utilise this freedom. Truth will emerge... Just wait for it," he added.

It is interesting to note that Singh was recently accorded 'Z' category security cover after reports stated that the Rajya Sabha MP faces possible danger.

This comes in the wake of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which is scheduled to begin from February 11.