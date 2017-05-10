Ghuggi quits AAP after Bhagwant Mann's elevation as Punjab chief

Two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named MP as its Punjab convenor, senior leader Gurpreet Singh Waraich (Ghuggi) on Wednesday announced that he has quit the party.

Waraich, popular more with his screen name Ghuggi, was the Punjab convenor for since last year. He remained on the post as the contested the Punjab Assembly elections in February this year.

Comedian-turned-politician Waraich told the media here that he has resigned from the primary membership of the

He said he had been removed as Punjab convenor in an "unceremonious" way.

Ghuggi said he was not against the selection of Mann as the Punjab convenor but against the manner in which it was done.

He lashed out at national leaders for not taking Punjab leaders into confidence while taking major decisions.

A few leaders in AAP's Punjab unit are upset over Mann's elevation.

Punjab chief whip and spokesman Sukhpal Singh Khaira had on Monday resigned from his posts after Mann was announced as the convenor.