GJM's Bimal Gurung booked for unlawful activities following twin blasts

GJM
chief Bimal Gurung
has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a grenade blast at the Kalimpong
police station and an explosion
in Darjeeling
town, the police said on Sunday.
A hand grenade was hurled at the Kalimpong
police station at around 11 pm last night, killing a civic volunteer and injuring two others. The injured were subsequently hospitalised.
An initial probe has revealed that bike-borne miscreants had hurled the grenade at the police station, the police said, adding that they were going through the CCTV footage to get more clues.
In another incident, a high-intensity explosion
rocked the Chowkbazar area of Darjeeling
town in the early hours on Saturday.
Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Anuj Sharma said Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Gurung and others had been booked under the UAPA in connection with the two blasts.
"We have also slapped charges under the Explosive Substances Act, the West Bengal
Maintenance of Public Order Act, section 302, IPC (punishment for murder) and other sections against Gurung and others," he added.
The situation in Darjeeling
remained tensed as the indefinite strike called by the GJM, demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland, entered its 67th day on Sunday.
The grenade attack on the Kalimpong
police station and the blast in Darjeeling
town were the first such incidents since the indefinite strike began over two months ago.
"We are monitoring each and every entry and exit point. A forensic team will visit the police station," a senior police officer said.
The GJM
leadership, however, condemned the attack on the police station.
"We condemn the grenade blast at the police station. It is the handiwork of those who do not want Gorkhaland
to be formed," a senior leader of the party said.
After Saturday's blast at Chowkbazar, Gurung had written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, demanding a high-level inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into it.
West Bengal
Tourism Minister Gautam Deb said those behind the blasts would not be spared and the law would take its own course.
As the police conducted an area domination march in the hills on Sunday, none of the political parties took out any rally.
