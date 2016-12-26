Glow missing from face of BJP leaders as BSP will win: Mayawati

Mayawati was asked about BJP chief's recent remark that she has lost glow on her face

Stung by BJP's claim that the note ban has hit her hard, supremo today said it is the leaders who have lost the glow on their faces as they know that they will have to pay the price in upcoming UP Assembly polls for the hardships being faced by the people.



"Do I look to have lost glow on my face... It is leaders Narendra Modi, and their central ministers who have lost glow on their faces," told newspersons here.



Calling demonetisation a "foolish" decision, she said, "People all over the country are running from pillar to post and facing immense hardships because of this immature and hurried step."



"Have you not seen the faces of and wherever they go...Neither mine nor the face of any worker has lost any glow as we know is coming to power in UP," she said.



Shah had said in Shahjahanpur that both and Mamata Banerji have started looking 10 years older in a day because of demonetisation.



"I have been through the rough and tumble of politics, have you ever seen me losing my glow.



"I am very happy they have taken this foolish decision of note ban...Our party is not in favour of corrupion or black money and this decision is not to check corruption or black money but to divert attention from their unfulfilled promises taken in a hurry," she said.



"This decision is going to cost the dear and so I have to say that glow is missing on the faces of and company ...In our party even the smallest worker's face is glowing as they know that we are coming to power," she said.



To another question, she said it is to be seen at which position stands in the coming polls.

