Go to playschool to learn about Paytm, BJP to Rahul Gandhi

ED detects Rs 104 cr deposited in BSP account after demonetisation
ANI  |  Kolkata 

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's barb referring to Paytm as 'Pay to Modi', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised the Congress vice-president to go to a play school in order to understand the meaning of Paytm.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the demonetisation drive is claiming the lives of poor farmers, BJP leader Rahul Sinha told ANI that he should first see the records of suicide committed by the farmers during the 10-year rule of the congress. Sinha added that seeing the record would silence the Congress vice-president.

"The people who have not done anything for farmers are now talking about the farmers," he said.

Sinha said that the Congress vice president does not have any issue, and therefore, why is he searching for one?

He said that people have now understood that the politician who does not stick to his statements cannot fight for them and cannot do good to them.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement will remain statements only, they will not have any impact on the people," Sinha said.

Accusing the Congress of making things dirty, Sinha said that people will wipe out the congress for such politics.

He said that the BJP will keep politics clean.

Sinha also said that PM Modi's statement of a congress free India is proving correct.

"All that is left with congress will also end if Rahul Gandhi continuous to make such purposeless and unwarranted statements," he said.

