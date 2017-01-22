Goa assembly elections: The coast isn't clear for any party

No political party is in clover in Goa before the February 4 elections to the 40 legislative Assembly seats. Not even the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that had sustained its victory in the 2012 state election by also taking both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa two years later. The BJP is now up against a breakaway group, set up by a section of its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and has lost an ally, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the state’s oldest regional outfit. The Congress, cast aside after its rout five years ago, is ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?