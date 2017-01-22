Goa assembly elections: The coast isn't clear for any party

In the recent deacades, a clear majority has been rare in the state

No political party is in clover in Goa before the February 4 elections to the 40 legislative Assembly seats. Not even the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that had sustained its victory in the 2012 state election by also taking both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa two years later. The BJP is now up against a breakaway group, set up by a section of its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and has lost an ally, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the state’s oldest regional outfit. The Congress, cast aside after its rout five years ago, is ...

Radhika Ramaseshan