Goa polls: Now Parrikar asks voters to take money, vote for BJP

Defence Minister did an on Sunday when he told residents of a slum near here that it is okay to accept Rs 500 from candidates to attend rallies, but they should cast votes for the only.

"...I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (the candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP's poll symbol). This you must remember," Parrikar told the corner meeting at Chimbel, a suburb of the state capital.

His advice came on a day when the Election Commission directed the state poll officials to file a FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for making a similar statement.

Kejriwal, in his public speeches in Goa earlier this month, had asked people to accept give by rival parties, but for the Aam Aadmi Party.