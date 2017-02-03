Goa polls: Parrikar seeks time to respond to EC notice on bribery remark

Goa goes to polls on Saturday

Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has sought more time to respond to a issued by the (ECI) for his reported bribery remarks made in Goa.



Parrikar was given time till this afternoon to respond to the issued on February 1 in which the commission had prima facie found that he violated the (MCC).



Sources said he has sought more time. Goa goes to polls on Saturday.



Responding to complaints filed by the Goa Forward Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, and after perusing a report submitted by the local election authorities, the commission had asked Parrikar to file his reply by Friday afternoon failing which it said it will "take a decision without further reference to you".



"... There is no problem if somebody roams around after taking Rs 500, but just vote for the lotus (BJP's poll symbol)," the EC notice quoted the defence minister as having told the electorate in Chimbel, Goa, on January 29.

Press Trust of India