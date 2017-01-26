Goa polls: Will AAP's entry change the name of the game?

The battle in the state is usually between BJP and Congress, but things could be different this time

Click on the image to enlarge

Sahil Makkar

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

Traditionally in Goa, it is the and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which engage in a serious poll battle but they have to rely upon the support of independents to form the government. This time the poll war is expected to be more fierce, with the (AAP) joining the fray for the first time.The incumbent is facing an internal fight and the breakaway section of its progenitor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is further making a dent on its prospects of a comeback. The will look for a comeback on the back of anti-incumbency votes when the state goes to polls on February 4.In the second of a five-part series, Business Standard analyses the performance of the state on various economic and social parameters.