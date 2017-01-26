Goa polls: Will AAP's entry change the name of the game?

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which engage in a serious poll battle but they have to rely upon the support of independents to form the government. This time the poll war is expected to be more fierce, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joining the fray for the first time.
The incumbent BJP is facing an internal fight and the breakaway section of its progenitor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is further making a dent on its prospects of a comeback. The Congress will look for a comeback on the back of anti-incumbency votes when the state goes to polls on February 4.In the second of a five-part series, Business Standard analyses the performance of the state on various economic and social parameters.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU