Good girls go everywhere

Bhumata Brigade is leading a campaign to let women in where they are not allowed to set foot

Bhumata Brigade is leading a campaign to let women in where they are traditionally not allowed to set foot

If Trupti Desai says she will do it, she probably will. Founder of the ‘Bhumata Brigade’, she is a wife, a mother, and a feminist. “Our struggle is against injustice against women, subjugation of women and corruption,” she says. Bhumata Brigade does have some male members but it is the Bhumata Ranragani Brigade which takes up specifically women’s causes, such as the temple protest. Its vice-president Pushpak Kevadkar runs a motor driving school. Durga Shukre is a homemaker. Priyanka Jagtap, 22, is preparing for the Maharashtra Public Services ...

Aditi Phadnis