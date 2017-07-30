Gopalkrishna Gandhi's nephew protests against V-P candidature

Gopalkrishna Gandhi's decision to file the nomination for Vice President has drawn the ire of his nephew and Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Shrikrishna Kulkarni, who has shot off a letter to the former questioning his decision to contest the from the Congress-led Opposition's side.

In a strongly worded letter to his uncle, Kulkarni criticised Gandhi for offering his candidature to a side which has "re-institutionalized dynastic succession and has systematically eroded the political landscape of "

He said that by joining the Opposition, Gandhi has "tore apart the principles of and Bhimrao Ambedkar."

"The present President of the Party has been in position for 18 years since 1998. Her son (5th generation of Nehru dynasty, starting from Motilal Nehru) is in line for succession. And of all the people in this nation, you choose to offer yourself to be their candidate?" Kulkarni said.

"I saw with dismay the TV images of you going to file your nomination for the Vice President - flanked by this family of dynastic In that one instant you tore apart the principles you espouse - those of or Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, both of who were fearless and selfless leaders and who were dead against entitlements of birth," he added.

Registering his protest against Gandhi's decision, Kulkarni, said, "This family doesn't deserve to be linked with anything to do with Gandhiji or his principles. At this rate, I wonder how you will ever be able to achieve your avowed aim of bridging the gulf between people and "

Questioning Gandhi's silence over the scandals that have taken place under the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, Kulkarni said, "So many scandals over so many years, and not a single comment from you. Do you really believe all these are political vendetta? Do you really believe the citizens are fools? But you still went ahead and have endorsed them. But as one small member of Gandhiji's large family".

"I am sorry Gopu mama, but this decision of yours doesn't build confidence, at least not in me. Rather it is confidence betrayal (as they say in Tamil - Nampikkai Throgam)!" he added.

On July 18, filed his nomination for vice president.

Gandhi was picked by 18 opposition parties to be their nominee for the post of vice president. His name was proposed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, President and CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechuri.