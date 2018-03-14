UP by-poll: Yogi says Phulpur, Gorakhpur result unexpected; 10 highlights

-
-
UP, Bihar by election results 2018: In a huge blow to the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday won Phulpur, which was vacated by UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and took winning leads in Gorakhpur (vacated by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath). With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) backing its bitter rival Samajwadi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to be heading for a shock defeat in both the constituencies in what is seen as a major embarrassment to Adityanath in particular. Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel, won Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes, which along with Gorakhpur voted on Sunday. Pravin Nishad of the Samajwadi Party was leading by 19,201 votes in Gorakhpur, which Aditynath had won five consecutive times, over the BJP candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla. With just 37 per cent of the votes polled in Phulpur and 42 per cent in Gorakhpur, officials admitted that the BJP was unlikely to reverse the expected result. ALSO READ: Bihar, UP by-poll result LIVE: Samajwadi Party wins Phulpur by 59,613 votes While the Samajwadi Party activists started celebrating what now looks like a sure and morale-boosting victory, the BJP was stunned into silence. We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Top 10 developments 1. BJP in for rude shock in Gorakhpur: In Gorakhpur, which Adityanath represented for five straight terms since 1998, BJP candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla was trailing to the Samajwadi Party, an Election Commission official said. SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leads by 22,954 votes with 3,77,146 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 3,54,192 votes after 25th round of counting. ALSO READ: Mamata congratulates Akhilesh, Mayawati on UP bypolls performance 2. Phulpur brings bad tidings for the BJP Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel won Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second. We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath #UPByPoll pic.twitter.com/L3hCZmJs6O
Gorakhpur DM bans media entry at counting centreGorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela, who earlier sparked a storm by barring journalists from entering the counting centre and did not announce details of counting after the first two rounds, said Pravin Nishad of the Samajwadi Party was leading by 10,598 votes after eight rounds of vote count. 6. UP Assembly adjourned over ban on media's entry to Gorakhpur counting centre Amid the counting of votes for the bypolls, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes on Wednesday, following ruckus over the issue of media being kept out of counting centre in Gorakhpur. The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Govind Chaudhary. The counting of votes for the by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies began at 8:00 a.m. At the counting centre in Gorakhpur, District Magistrate (DM) Rajeev Rautela banned media's entry in the later period of the counting session. 7. Bihar bypolls: RJD leading on 2 seats, BJP in one The RJD established leads in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly constituency while the BJP was leading in Bhabhua Assembly seat in bypolls in Bihar. According to latest data, RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who had in the earlier rounds trailed behind BJP's Pradip Kumar Singh, was now leading by about 14,500 votes after ninth rounds of counting of votes. According to election office sources, a total of 28 rounds of counting will take place for results of Araria Lok Sabha seat bypoll necessitated due to demise of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. Alam, who crossed over from JD(U) to Lalu Prasad's party RJD to contest the bypoll, is son of Taslimuddin. RJD was also leading by more than 15,000 votes in Jehanabad assembly seat, where the BJP's ally JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded its candidate. 8. Police force used to reign excitement among RJD supporters There were reports of police resorting to mild use of force outside the counting centre in Jehanabad as young RJD supporters indulged in boisterous jubilations over the news of their candidate Suday Yadav establishing an unassailable lead over former MLA and JD(U) nominee Abhiram Sharma. In Bhabhua, BJP candidate Rinki Rani Pandey seemed comfortably placed with a lead of close to 10,000 votes over her Congress rival Shambhu Singh Patel. 9. How SP, BSP worked in harmony to unsettle BJP On March 4, the BSP announced its decision to support SP candidates in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls, unsettling the top BJP leadership. Since the announcement, the poll scenario has suddenly changed. The prospect of facing the combined strength of SP-BSP has turned the heat on the constituencies represented by Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. 10. SP, BSP's violent past The two parties have had a bitter, even violent history. This includes the infamous Guest House case of 1995, when Mayawati was assaulted by a mob. To this day, she blames SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav for the attack. For BSP workers, it helps that the party reins have now passed on to Akhilesh Yadav, who fondly refers to Mayawati as 'Bua' (aunt).
