Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to attend talks with Bengal govt on August 29

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday said it will attend the August 29 meeting convened by the government after the party received an official invitation for the

“We have received an invitation last night so it has been decided that will attend the meeting. A delegation of senior leaders will attend the It has not been decided who will be part of the delegation," MLA and senior leader Amar Singh Rai said. The development comes on a day when the indefinite strike in the hills for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 73rd day on Saturday.

A senior state government official said, “We have sent letters to various parties including the asking them to attend the Other parties such as the JAP, the GNLF, the ABGL and many other parties of the hills have also been invited for ”

The which had expressed its willingness to attend the had set a pre-condition that they should be officially invited.

The state government has called for on August 29 in response to a letter form the GNLF, requesting a dialogue to restore normalcy in the hills.



“As we have been invited now, there is no harm in attending the talks,” a senior leader said.



The on Thursday wrote a letter to the government expressing its willingness to attend the August 29 to resolve the stalemate.



The letter, written by leader Binay Tamang to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had said, “No other alternative or modified step will do justice to our plight...other than creation of a separate Gorkhaland.”



Tamang's missive was preceded by a letter of chief Bimal Gurung who wrote to the state government on Wednesday night requesting a “political dialogue” on the demand for a separate state.