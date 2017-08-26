Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to attend talks with Bengal govt on August 29

-
The GJM on Thursday wrote a letter to the West Bengal government expressing its willingness to attend the August 29 talks to resolve the Darjeeling stalemate.
The letter, written by GJM leader Binay Tamang to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had said, “No other alternative or modified step will do justice to our plight...other than creation of a separate Gorkhaland.”
Tamang's missive was preceded by a letter of GJM chief Bimal Gurung who wrote to the state government on Wednesday night requesting a “political dialogue” on the demand for a separate state.
