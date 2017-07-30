Gorkhaland stir: GJM supporters stage protest, seek Centre's intervention

GJM supporters on Sunday took out at Chowkbazar area of the hills carrying black flags in protest against the police action on pro- supporters.



Shouting slogans against the state government, the protesters demanded the Centre's intervention in the matter.



Pro- supporters had yesterday clashed with the police during which, the GJM had claimed, one of its supporters suffered a bullet injury.The charge was, however, denied by the (Law and Order) who had termed it as "completely baseless".Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the clashes that took place in Sukna area of the hills yesterday.The situation in Darjeeling remained tensed today though no incident of violence was reported since last night.The police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and kept a tight vigil at all entry and exit routes.Normal life remained crippled on the 46th day of the ongoing indefinite strike to press for a separate state. Barring medicine shops, establishments, restaurants, hotels, and remained closed.The GJM and other hills parties today has plans to organize 'Global Unity March' in Darjeeling, other parts of the country and abroad to express solidarity with the movement for a separate state."This is a global march that we have planned not only in various of India but also abroad where our brothers are either settled or working," a GJM leader said.