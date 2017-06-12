Government using power to silence dissent: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President used the launch of the commemorative edition of the Herald as a platform to hit out at the Centre, accusing the Narendra Modi of using its power to silence dissenting voices.

"The power of truth is being completely replaced with the truth of power and anybody who attempts to speak the truth and stand for it is being pushed aside," said Gandhi.

Gandhi, who pointed that he was not allowed entry into Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the two northern states he had gone to join protests by farmers, said that people were being forced to do things that they were not comfortable in the government.

"Power of truth is being completely replaced by truth of power, anybody tries to stand for truth is pushed aside," he said. "This is the India we are living in. An India where power will simply manufacture the truth."

The Herald, which was founded by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the freedom struggle is being relaunched online and in print as a weekly.

Vice President M said that a free media is not only beneficial but necessary in a free society.

"The duty of the State is thus clear. A free media is not only beneficial but necessary in a free society. If press freedom is attacked, it will result in the jeopardising of citizen's rights. When faced with unjust restrictions and the threat of attack, self-censorship in the media can have the opposite effect, aiding the covering up of abuses and fostering frustration in marginalised communities," he said.

"Our constitutional framework provides for required intervention by the State to ensure smooth working of the press and the society. The laws provide that such intervention should only be in the interest of the public at large. By the same token, the State shall not impede the free flow of information that will go a long way in protecting and promoting citizen's rights," he said. "The media, if it is to remain true to its calling, has to do likewise."