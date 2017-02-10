Governor should ask Sasikala to form govt: Subramanian Swamy

Hours after staked her claim to form in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday made a sardonic remark on Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, saying he should ask the general secretary to form the if 'he has woken up to his duties as a constitutional authority'.

The leader said if the incumbent Chief Minister O Pannerselvam withdraws his resignation, it'll be like putting the toothpaste back in the tube.

"Pannerselvam didn't give any list of MPs or MLAs who are supporting him. He didn't stake any claim. He just wants his resignation to be withdrawn. But, it has already been accepted. How can he do this? It's like putting toothpaste back in the tube," Swamy told ANI.

"So, if the governor has any chance, and he has woken up to his duties as a constitutional authority, he should ask Sasikala to form a and then move a resolution in the assembly for a confidence vote and proceed from there. There is now nothing left. Had Pannerselvam produced a list, there would have been a question over which list to accept. If the governor now doesn't call Sasikala, it would mean he is playing and he deserves to be removed," he added.

Earlier, the had informed the decision on Twitter. "Chinnamma stakes claim to form Government," the tweet read.

Sasikala had visited former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina beach. Prior to this, she had met the governor.

Sasikala also carried along with her letter of support claiming a majority. She was accompanied by five senior leaders.

The governor also met Panneerselvam.